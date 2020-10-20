Advertisement

Master wood carver still going strong after 35 years in Southwest Harbor

Steven Valleau at his carving table at the Wendell Gilley Museum.
Published: Oct. 20, 2020
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor is offering a virtual wood-carving class with master carver Steven Valleau.

It starts Saturday. Valleau’s specialty is wood carvings of birds. He’s been carving and teaching at the museum for 35 years. Valleau says he’s met a lot of talented students and heard some tremendous stories over that time. He got his start carving hunting decoys as a kid.

“For me, a lot of it is about the birds,” Valleau said. "Birds are really interesting, and this is a great way to express your interest in birds.”

The museum says it plans to offer another 10 week carving class in late January.

For more on programs at the Museum, visit wendellgilleymuseum.org.

