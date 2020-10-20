Advertisement

Man accused of kicking officer in face, giving him concussion during arrest

Police said Hollenkamp violently resisted arrest and officers had to use a Taser on him before he was taken into custody.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Portland man is accused of kicking a police officer and giving him a concussion during an arrest late Sunday night.

Police said officers tried to a car for a traffic violation on High Street at about 11 p.m. The car initially stopped, but the driver, Kellen Hollenkamp, 34, then took off after the officer got out of his cruiser.

Officers spotted the car a few minutes later on Brackett Street, according to police. Hollenkamp got out and ran off. Police said the car was left running and in gear, causing it to roll into a parked car.

Officials said officers tracked Hollenkamp to the area of Walker Street where he had forced his way into an apartment and was confronted by the tenant.

Police said Hollenkamp violently resisted arrest and officers had to use a Taser on him before he was taken into custody.

Police said as Hollenkamp was being brought out of the building, he kicked an officer in the face. The officer suffered a broken tooth and a concussion and was taken to Maine Medical Center for treatment, officials said.

Hollenkamp was also taken to a hospital but later taken to the Cumberland County Jail Monday afternoon.

Police said he will be charged with failure to stop for a police officer, operating after suspension, aggravated reckless conduct with a motor vehicle, assault on an officer and failure to submit to arrest.

Police said Hollenkamp could face additional charges. He is being held on $3,500 bail.

