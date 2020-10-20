Senate Democratic leaders call on Maine Republicans to stop campaign tactics

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine Senate Democratic leaders are calling on Maine Republicans to stop what they say are election campaign lies.

They are asking them to end the use of fake news websites and campaign mailers funded by the GOP.

This comes after several Mainers received mailers containing news citations from the Maine Examiner.

The news site is owned by Jason Savage, the current executive director of the Maine Republican Party.

Senate President Troy Jackson says people deserve to have truthful information about candidates.

“We need to file legislation that at minimum makes it clear right at the start on these online sites, who is funding it, where it’s even coming from and make sure there is at least a number people can reach out to to site,” said Jackson. “Let’s run on our own agendas and see which one better resonates with the people of Maine.”

Democrats say while it’s common to use harsh rhetoric and bold claims, this is a clear violation of the public’s trust.

Jackson says if you see an attack ad that doesn’t sit right with you, reach out to the candidate.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.