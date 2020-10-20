Maine Department of Labor warns users of phishing scams

MAINE (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor is warning the public of possible unemployment insurance schemes.

They will be adding extra security measures to protect users from email phishing scams.

To protect yourself, they’re asking everyone to verify current payment information and email addresses.

You should also create a password unique to your account.

Delete any unsolicited emails asking to reset your password.

You should also confirm payments filed in previous weeks have not been redirected to an alternate bank account.

If you have questions or have seen suspicious activity on your account, you are asked to call the Labor Department at 1-800-593-7660 or visit their website to file a claim.

