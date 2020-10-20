Advertisement

Maine CDC says Waldo County outbreak increases to 42 coronavirus cases

Dr. Nirav Shah says those infected range from two to 80.
Services at the church have been halted.
Services at the church have been halted.(Emily Tadlock)
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Director of the Maine CDC says an COVID-19 outbreak in Waldo County is quickly evolving.

Dr. Nirav Shah says there are 42 coronavirus cases associated with a gathering at Brooks Pentecostal Church from Oct. 2 to Oct 4.

Shah says those infected range from two to 80.

He says 100 to 150 people attended the event, including members of Charleston Church, Faith Bible College in Charleston and Quaker Hill Church.

There are also seven cases linked to the Lighthouse Christian Academy, which is in the same building as the church.

One employee at Bayview Manor in Searsport also has the virus.

Shah says universal testing is being done there.

He says the church in Brooks also held indoor services for 70 to 100 people.

Services have been halted.

The state officials spoke about safety procedures at the gatherings in Brooks.

“We expect the number of cases associated with this outbreak to increase, perhaps significantly,” says Shah, later saying," We understand that masks were available but not routinely used during this fellowship event."

“So, there is way to gather safely for religious gatherings but the same rules that apply in other settings also do apply to these gatherings. So, we urge all of the leaders of those organizations and also the congregants to really look hard at the public health measures and practice those so they can continue these social gatherings,” says Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

Shah says there are cases at four schools in Waldo County:

*Ames Elementary School in Searsmont

*Captain Albert Stevens Elementary in Belfast

*Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast

*Mount View Elementary in Thorndike

He says these are individual cases likely linked to the larger outbreak and does not believe there has been transmission at these schools and is urging people with symptoms to get tested.

Shah also said the Brooks Pentecostal Church pastor works at a county hospital.

He says they are looking in to the fact the pastor of the church also works in security at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.

“We’re working with them to better update and characterize who may have been exposed. As we learn about those potential exposures the hospital will then reach out to those patients or other employees to help coordinate immediate testing. Right now, I can’t characterize the extent of those exposures. We’re working with them to really develop who that might be," says Shah.

Shah says they expect coronavirus cases in other counties to emerge as well.

They are monitoring Kennebec, Knox, and Penobscot Counties and the likelihood people from there may have traveled to Waldo County.

Shah urges people to practice safety protocols, avoid large gatherings, and get tested if you have symptoms.

Schools in Waldo County remain green, allowing for in-person instruction, but state officials say they will be providing an update on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Leaders in US, Europe divided on response to surging virus

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July.

Coronavirus

Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
For the first time in nearly 50 years, older workers face higher unemployment than their midcareer worker counterparts, according to a study released Tuesday by the New School university in New York City.

Coronavirus

More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new COVID-19 infections

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
More than half of U.S. states are reporting a rise in new infections in what some say is the dreaded fall surge.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Cases linked to church outbreak spread across Waldo County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were a total of 42 cases.

Coronavirus

CDC: ‘Strong recommendation’ but no rule for masks on planes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The CDC says masks should be worn by all passengers and workers on planes, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-sharing vehicles. That includes in airports and at subway and bus stations.

Coronavirus

How to protect yourself from COVID when on public transportation

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The CDC says: Practice social distancing, avoid touching surfaces, and practice hand hygiene.

Coronavirus

14 states report record hospitalizations last week amid coronavirus surge

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
New coronavirus cases have surged in 31 states across the U.S.

National

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.

Coronavirus

Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.