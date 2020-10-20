Maine CDC says Waldo County outbreak increases to 42 coronavirus cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Director of the Maine CDC says an COVID-19 outbreak in Waldo County is quickly evolving.

Dr. Nirav Shah says there are 42 coronavirus cases associated with a gathering at Brooks Pentecostal Church from Oct. 2 to Oct 4.

Shah says those infected range from two to 80.

He says 100 to 150 people attended the event, including members of Charleston Church, Faith Bible College in Charleston and Quaker Hill Church.

There are also seven cases linked to the Lighthouse Christian Academy, which is in the same building as the church.

One employee at Bayview Manor in Searsport also has the virus.

Shah says universal testing is being done there.

He says the church in Brooks also held indoor services for 70 to 100 people.

Services have been halted.

The state officials spoke about safety procedures at the gatherings in Brooks.

“We expect the number of cases associated with this outbreak to increase, perhaps significantly,” says Shah, later saying," We understand that masks were available but not routinely used during this fellowship event."

“So, there is way to gather safely for religious gatherings but the same rules that apply in other settings also do apply to these gatherings. So, we urge all of the leaders of those organizations and also the congregants to really look hard at the public health measures and practice those so they can continue these social gatherings,” says Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew.

Shah says there are cases at four schools in Waldo County:

*Ames Elementary School in Searsmont

*Captain Albert Stevens Elementary in Belfast

*Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast

*Mount View Elementary in Thorndike

He says these are individual cases likely linked to the larger outbreak and does not believe there has been transmission at these schools and is urging people with symptoms to get tested.

Shah also said the Brooks Pentecostal Church pastor works at a county hospital.

He says they are looking in to the fact the pastor of the church also works in security at Waldo County General Hospital in Belfast.

“We’re working with them to better update and characterize who may have been exposed. As we learn about those potential exposures the hospital will then reach out to those patients or other employees to help coordinate immediate testing. Right now, I can’t characterize the extent of those exposures. We’re working with them to really develop who that might be," says Shah.

Shah says they expect coronavirus cases in other counties to emerge as well.

They are monitoring Kennebec, Knox, and Penobscot Counties and the likelihood people from there may have traveled to Waldo County.

Shah urges people to practice safety protocols, avoid large gatherings, and get tested if you have symptoms.

Schools in Waldo County remain green, allowing for in-person instruction, but state officials say they will be providing an update on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.