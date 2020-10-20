Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 33 new cases of coronavirus

There are 637 active cases.
Maine stats 10-20
Maine stats 10-20(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting new cases of coronavirus Tuesday.

4 cases are yet to be classified, raising the overall total in Maine to 5,989.

There are 637 active cases, down 4 from Monday.

5,206 people have recovered.

County stats 10-20
County stats 10-20(WABI)

Knox County saw the largest jump in cases since Monday.

There are 9 more cases there, 16 are active.

There are 5 new cases in Androscoggin and York Counties.

3 new cases are being reported in Hancock and Penobscot County.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2.

We’ll have that live on air as well as on our website

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Portland man accused of kicking officer in face during arrest

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say he violently resisted arrest.

News

UCP Pumpkins in the Park goes digital

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
UCP of Maine hosting virtual Pumpkins in the Park

News

Loggers raise record amount in one night auction to benefit CMN

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Professional Logging Contractors (PLC) of Maine raises record $59,439 at first-ever Online Log A Load for Maine Kids Auction Oct. 16

News

Portland extends outdoor dining through Jan. 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
Portland’s City Council approved a plan tonight to allow businesses to continue operating outdoors until Jan. 4.

Latest News

News

Portland extends outdoor dining through Jan. 4

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Businesses will need a permit to stay outside but the city says fees will be waived.

News

York Toll Plaza project enters final phase

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The project is expected to be completed in June 2021.

News

Searsport receiving grant to upgrade wastewater treatment facility

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Searsport is getting nearly one million dollars to upgrade a wastewater treatment facility.

News

Social media reunites man with lost wedding ring

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Shawn and his wife, Theresa, thought the ring was long gone.

News

Authorities to investigate Dexter mobile home fire

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Crews responded to Upper Garland Road in Dexter at 2:45 p.m.

News

Authorities credit life jackets in Clifton canoeing accident

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The boy called 911 from the water for help.