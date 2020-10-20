Maine CDC reports 33 new cases of coronavirus

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting new cases of coronavirus Tuesday.

4 cases are yet to be classified, raising the overall total in Maine to 5,989.

There are 637 active cases, down 4 from Monday.

5,206 people have recovered.

County stats 10-20 (WABI)

Knox County saw the largest jump in cases since Monday.

There are 9 more cases there, 16 are active.

There are 5 new cases in Androscoggin and York Counties.

3 new cases are being reported in Hancock and Penobscot County.

The Maine CDC will hold a briefing Tuesday afternoon at 2.

