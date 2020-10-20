Advertisement

Loggers raise record amount in one night auction to benefit CMN

First-ever Online Log A Load for Maine Kids Auction held Friday night, live streamed on WABI
The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held its annual Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction as a virtual event this year.
The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held its annual Log-A-Load for Maine Kids Auction as a virtual event this year.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Milford, Maine (WABI) - One night...one auction...$59,439 dollars raised for kids.

The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held its annual Log A Load for Maine Kids Auction Friday night.

Money raised benefits Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

This is the 27th year for the event but the first time holding it virtually.

WABI helped out, live streaming the auction from the Randall Madden Trucking garage in Milford.

P-L-C calls it amazing that despite being the most difficult year for Maine’s logging industry ever, they raised a record amount of money for CMN.

“It is frankly amazing that in the most difficult year Maine’s logging industry has ever faced, and despite the challenges of holding the auction online, PLC members, supporters, friends and families have rallied to raise a new record amount for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals."

PLC Executive Director Dana Doran

The PLC’s Annual Meeting each spring traditionally includes a Log A Load Auction that starts the fund drive for the year. This year, due to the pandemic, the PLC was forced to postpone the meeting and auction until the fall, holding both online.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Portland man accused of kicking officer in face during arrest

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Police say he violently resisted arrest.

News

UCP Pumpkins in the Park goes digital

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
UCP of Maine hosting virtual Pumpkins in the Park

News

Portland extends outdoor dining through Jan. 4

Updated: 2 hours ago
Portland’s City Council approved a plan tonight to allow businesses to continue operating outdoors until Jan. 4.

News

Portland extends outdoor dining through Jan. 4

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Businesses will need a permit to stay outside but the city says fees will be waived.

Latest News

News

York Toll Plaza project enters final phase

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The project is expected to be completed in June 2021.

News

Searsport receiving grant to upgrade wastewater treatment facility

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Searsport is getting nearly one million dollars to upgrade a wastewater treatment facility.

News

Social media reunites man with lost wedding ring

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Courtney Cortright
Shawn and his wife, Theresa, thought the ring was long gone.

News

Authorities to investigate Dexter mobile home fire

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Crews responded to Upper Garland Road in Dexter at 2:45 p.m.

News

Authorities credit life jackets in Clifton canoeing accident

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The boy called 911 from the water for help.

News

Female astronauts, one from Maine, hold new Guinness World Record title

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Caribou’s own Jessica Meir and her colleague Christina Koch achieved the first all-female space walk a year ago.