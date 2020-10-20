Loggers raise record amount in one night auction to benefit CMN

Milford, Maine (WABI) - One night...one auction...$59,439 dollars raised for kids.

The Professional Logging Contractors of Maine held its annual Log A Load for Maine Kids Auction Friday night.

Money raised benefits Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

This is the 27th year for the event but the first time holding it virtually.

WABI helped out, live streaming the auction from the Randall Madden Trucking garage in Milford.

P-L-C calls it amazing that despite being the most difficult year for Maine’s logging industry ever, they raised a record amount of money for CMN.

“It is frankly amazing that in the most difficult year Maine’s logging industry has ever faced, and despite the challenges of holding the auction online, PLC members, supporters, friends and families have rallied to raise a new record amount for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals."

The PLC’s Annual Meeting each spring traditionally includes a Log A Load Auction that starts the fund drive for the year. This year, due to the pandemic, the PLC was forced to postpone the meeting and auction until the fall, holding both online.

