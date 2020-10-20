Advertisement

Locals express opposing viewpoint at Pence rally

Although their numbers were fewer than supporters, they talked with TV5
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) -

Although their numbers were fewer, some people also showed up at the rally in opposition to the Vice President’s appearance.

We talked with a couple of them on camera.

A Trump-Pence supporter can be heard shouting in the background.

“Just believe that the country should be run by people that are more concerned about other people than themselves and I think that the people who are here today need to consider other policies that just don’t effect them but effect other people.”

Following his stop in Maine, the vice president headed to a similar event in Pennsylvania.

