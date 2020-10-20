Life in Brooks changes amid coronavirus outbreak

BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - Folks who live in Brooks are dealing with the news of a coronavirus outbreak that’s infected at least 42 people.

The Maine CDC says the outbreak stems from a gathering at the Brooks Pentecostal Church earlier this month.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah says masks were available but not routinely used during the fellowship event.

Waldo County resident Squidge Davis said, “It’s not a mystery, in places where people converge without those then there’s an outbreak it happens kind of like cause and affect.”

Since the outbreak was reported business owners in town say they’ve seen a decrease in customers coming through their doors.

Squidge said, “I think where people are being careful and listening to the science, health providers, that there’s no danger.”

Businesses are not the only thing being affected. On Monday the town decided to cancel all Halloween activities this year.

“The town could perhaps think of something to do about Halloween to honor the children," Squidge said. "That would be nice to do something for the children I feel bad for the children.”

