Advertisement

Life in Brooks changes amid coronavirus outbreak

The Maine CDC says the outbreak stems from a gathering at the Brooks Pentecostal Church earlier this month.
Brooks
Brooks(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - Folks who live in Brooks are dealing with the news of a coronavirus outbreak that’s infected at least 42 people.

The Maine CDC says the outbreak stems from a gathering at the Brooks Pentecostal Church earlier this month.

Director Dr. Nirav Shah says masks were available but not routinely used during the fellowship event.

Waldo County resident Squidge Davis said, “It’s not a mystery, in places where people converge without those then there’s an outbreak it happens kind of like cause and affect.”

Since the outbreak was reported business owners in town say they’ve seen a decrease in customers coming through their doors.

Squidge said, “I think where people are being careful and listening to the science, health providers, that there’s no danger.”

Businesses are not the only thing being affected. On Monday the town decided to cancel all Halloween activities this year.

“The town could perhaps think of something to do about Halloween to honor the children," Squidge said. "That would be nice to do something for the children I feel bad for the children.”

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Exeter man finds nooses taped to lawn signs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
Grillo says the current political climate is to blame for this happening.

News

Maine Department of Labor warns users of phishing scams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They will be adding extra security measures.

News

Camp Beech Cliff readies for ‘Trail of Treats’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Camp Beech Cliff on Mount Desert Island has come up with a special way to make sure kids get to go trick or treating this Halloween.

News

Master wood carver still going strong after 35 years in Southwest Harbor

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor is offering a virtual wood-carving class with master carver Steven Valleau.

Latest News

News

Woman seeking $15M from Bangor after leg amputation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A California woman who was hit by a Bangor city bus in August is seeking $15M in damages.

Coronavirus

Cases linked to church outbreak spread across Waldo County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were a total of 42 cases.

News

Bangor Y employee tests positive, some students in quarantine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
15 Bangor public school students are now out of school for a 14-day quarantine.

Politics

Locals express opposing viewpoint at Pence rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Although their numbers were fewer than supporters, they talked with TV5

News

Maine CDC reports 33 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
There are 637 active cases.

News

Larry Lord files lawsuit after Farmington explosion left him critically injured

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Attorneys for Lord said the lawsuit was filed against C.N. Brown and Techno Metal Post Maine.