Larry Lord files lawsuit in connection with Farmington explosion that left him critically injured

Attorneys for Lord said the lawsuit was filed against C.N. Brown and Techno Metal Post Maine.
(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WMTW)

Larry Lord and his wife have filed a lawsuit against two Maine companies in connection with last year’s explosion in Farmington that left him critically injured.

Attorneys for Lord said the lawsuit was filed against C.N. Brown and Techno Metal Post Maine. The lawsuit accuses the companies of negligence that caused the explosion.

The explosion of the LEAP, Inc. building left Lord with burns over 85% of his body. He spent seven months in a Massachusetts hospital and later a rehabilitation facility before coming home in April.

“Larry Lord and his devoted wife Sandy continue to fight daily against the horrible effects of the injuries he received in this explosion,” attorney Steven Silin said. “Their greatest wish is that, someday, Larry will be able to return to a fulfilling, healthy life. We brought this lawsuit to help make that possible for him and his family.”

The explosion killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell and injured six other Farmington firefighters.

Silin said Bell’s family and fellow firefighters have filed their own lawsuit against C.N. Brown and Techno Metal Post Maine.

A report from the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office found that Techno Metal Post Maine punctured a propane line while installing a bollard in the LEAP building’s parking lot.

Earlier this year, the State of Maine Fuel Board disciplined a C.N. Brown technician for failing to complete a required leak check when filling the propane tank at the LEAP building three days before the explosion.

Lord, who was the building’s maintenance manager, was credited with evacuating LEAP employees from the building before the explosion.

