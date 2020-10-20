Advertisement

Exeter man finds nooses taped to lawn signs

Says the current political climate is to blame for this happening.
Exeter man finds nooses on signs
Exeter man finds nooses on signs(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EXETER, Maine (WABI) - An Exeter man says he has never experienced hate like the kind he did Monday when he came home.

Donald Grillo says that’s when he found nooses taped to signs at the end of his driveway.

Grillo says these non-political signs have been up for three weeks.

He says when he returned home Monday afternoon, he found the two nooses that have been made from electrical wire.

Grillo says the current political climate is to blame for this happening.

“We’re not taking the nooses down,” said Grillo. “When Emmett Till was killed, slaughtered by whites in the south in the late 50s at the funeral his mother said I don’t wanna close this casket. I want people to see what it looks like. We’re leaving those nooses on there so people know what hate is in America right now.”

Grillo says he has contacted the Penobscot County Sheriff to investigate this situation.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Life in Brooks changes amid coronavirus outbreak

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Connor Clement
Since the outbreak was reported business owners in town say they've seen a decrease in customers coming through their doors.

News

Maine Department of Labor warns users of phishing scams

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
They will be adding extra security measures.

News

Camp Beech Cliff readies for ‘Trail of Treats’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Camp Beech Cliff on Mount Desert Island has come up with a special way to make sure kids get to go trick or treating this Halloween.

News

Master wood carver still going strong after 35 years in Southwest Harbor

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wendell Gilley Museum in Southwest Harbor is offering a virtual wood-carving class with master carver Steven Valleau.

Latest News

News

Woman seeking $15M from Bangor after leg amputation

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
A California woman who was hit by a Bangor city bus in August is seeking $15M in damages.

Coronavirus

Cases linked to church outbreak spread across Waldo County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
As of Tuesday afternoon, there were a total of 42 cases.

News

Bangor Y employee tests positive, some students in quarantine

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
15 Bangor public school students are now out of school for a 14-day quarantine.

Politics

Locals express opposing viewpoint at Pence rally

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Although their numbers were fewer than supporters, they talked with TV5

News

Maine CDC reports 33 new cases of coronavirus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Brian Sullivan
There are 637 active cases.

News

Larry Lord files lawsuit after Farmington explosion left him critically injured

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Attorneys for Lord said the lawsuit was filed against C.N. Brown and Techno Metal Post Maine.