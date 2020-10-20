Exeter man finds nooses taped to lawn signs

EXETER, Maine (WABI) - An Exeter man says he has never experienced hate like the kind he did Monday when he came home.



Donald Grillo says that’s when he found nooses taped to signs at the end of his driveway.



Grillo says these non-political signs have been up for three weeks.



He says when he returned home Monday afternoon, he found the two nooses that have been made from electrical wire.



Grillo says the current political climate is to blame for this happening.

“We’re not taking the nooses down,” said Grillo. “When Emmett Till was killed, slaughtered by whites in the south in the late 50s at the funeral his mother said I don’t wanna close this casket. I want people to see what it looks like. We’re leaving those nooses on there so people know what hate is in America right now.”

Grillo says he has contacted the Penobscot County Sheriff to investigate this situation.

