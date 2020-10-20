Advertisement

Cases linked to church outbreak spread across Waldo County

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were a total of 42 cases.
(Emily Tadlock)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKS, Maine (WMTW) - The COVID-19 cases linked to a church in Brooks are spreading across Waldo County, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were a total of 42 cases. The ages of the people infected with the virus range from 2 years of age to 80, Maine CDC Director. Dr. Nirav Shah said.

Shah said the number of cases could increase significantly over the coming days.

He said the cases are linked to a fellowship gathering at the Brooks Pentecostal Church from Oct. 2 to Oct 4. Shah said 100 to 150 people attended the fellowship gathering. Masks were available but not readily used, Shah said.

He said people from other churches also attended the gathering.

Shah added that the church held its typical services where 70 to 100 people were in attendance. He said masks were available but not widely used at the services.

Shah said services at the church have been suspended in accordance with Maine CDC guidance.

The Lighthouse Christian Academy, which shares the property with the church, has seven cases of the virus.

Shah said there are other cases in Waldo County linked to the church outbreak.

Shah said an employee at Bayview Manor in Searsport has tested positive for the virus. The facility is now conducting universal testing of all residents and employees.

Shah said there are cases at four area schools that are also linked to the church outbreak. He said the Maine CDC is working with the schools to determine who had close contact with the patients.

Shah said the Maine CDC is working with area health care providers to expanded testing in the area. He urged Mainers to wear masks, socially distance and stay home if not feeling well.

