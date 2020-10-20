Camp Beech Cliff readies for ‘Trail of Treats’

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND, Maine (WABI) -Camp Beech Cliff on Mount Desert Island has come up with a special way to make sure kids get to go trick or treating this Halloween.

The camp has recruited the help of 15 different nonprofit organizations. They’ll set up stations to hand out candy along a “trail of treats”. The trail winds around the camp and through the woods. Trick or treaters will walk one-way, one group at a time to stay socially distanced.

“We can still celebrate, and enjoy, and be with each other, and do the things that make us happiest," said Beechcliff Director Matt Cornish. "Halloween is one of those things. It’s just such a fun and amazing holiday for people, that it felt like the perfect opportunity to make something like that happen.”

The sign up to take part in the Trail of Treats is already filled.

But you can get on the waiting list by going to campbeechcliff.org.

