Bangor Y employee tests positive, some students in quarantine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - After an employee of the Bangor YMCA tested positive for coronavirus, 15 Bangor public school students are now out of school for a 14-day quarantine.

Assistant Superintendent Kathy Harris-Smedberg says those students had limited contact with the infected person at the Y.

The move to quarantine is being taken out of abundance of caution.

She says that quarantine began last week, which was the last contact with the person, who was a part of the Y’s after school offerings.

Harris-Smedberg adds that the Bangor School Department will continue to follow all CDC and Maine DOE protocols to keep students and staff safe.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.