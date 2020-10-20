Advertisement

Bangor officials recommending removal of controversial monument

The committee says public input showed most people supporting the removal of it.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A proposal to remove and destroy is the final recommendation for a controversial monument in honor of a Portuguese explorer in downtown Bangor.

It will be presented to city councilors Tuesday night.

The Bangor Commission on Cultural Development is recommending the city move the upper cross from the Estavan Gomez monument to the Bangor Historical Society.

The other half of the recommendation is to destroy and dispose of the pedestal and patio-type area around the cross.

At the request of the Penobscot Nation, Bangor officials began to explore options for the monument earlier this year.

They say Gomez visited North America 500 years ago and kidnapped Native Americans with plans to sell them back in Europe.

They’re asking for a new monument that better reflects the heritage of the area.

The committee says public input showed most people supporting the removal of it.

Two people opposed it.

