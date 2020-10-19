Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence holds rally in Hermon

The rally is being held at Dysart’s Service Center.
(WMTV/Jason Rice)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) -

Vice President Mike Pence is in Maine for a campaign rally.

Pence is scheduled to hold the rally at Dysart’s Service Center in Hermon at 11:30 a.m.

The Trump campaign has focused on Maine’s Second Congressional District. President Donald Trump visited Guilford back in June.

The president won Maine’s Second Congressional District in 2016, splitting the state’s electoral votes for the first time. He is hoping to do it again in November.

Recent polls have shown a close battle between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in the Second District. The polls have show Biden with a larger statewide lead.

After visiting Maine, Pence is scheduled to hold another rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

