Authorities credit life jackets in Clinton canoeing accident

CLINTON, Maine (WABI) - Life jackets likely saved the lives of a father and son who capsized their canoe Sunday night in Clinton.

That’s according to wardens who helped rescue them.

59-year-old Ranjit Pandher and his nine-year-old son were canoeing on Hopkins Pond late Sunday afternoon.

They say it flipped when they shifted their position and because they had their life jackets on, Pandher was able to get back into the canoe while his son hung onto the side.

The boy called 911 from the water for help.

They were taken to the hospital for possible hypothermia and released Sunday night.

