VP Pence makes campaign stop in Hermon, speak one-on-one with TV5

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - The road to re-election runs through Northern Maine.

That’s what the Vice President said today at a campaign stop in Hermon.

TV5 was at the rally and spoke with Pence following his remarks.

President Trump won Maine’s Second District four years ago, earning one electoral vote.

Most polls are showing a close race against Joe Biden this year.

With that in mind, the Trump-Pence ticket set their sights on Maine’s Second District Monday morning.

“Hello, Maine,” said Vice President Mike Pence as he greeting the crowd that had gathered to hear him speak..

Pence talkec for about an hour hitting on a wide range of topics, including the state’s lobster industry.

“When Communist China put a 30% tariff on Maine lobster, this president took action,” said the VP. "He said the era of economic surrender is over. We gave Maine’s lobstermen 26-million in aid, and we stood up to China to buy more lobsters from Maine and more agricultural goods from America. "

We were able to speak with the Vice President following the rally.

He tells TV5 the economy is directly tied to re-election.

“I do believe that our economic recovery is on the ballot,” said Pence. “Think about it. With President Trump, our agenda is going to be cutting taxes, keep fighting for free and fair trade, and keep fighting for Maine jobs in Maine lobster and keep investing in a kind of military bases, all of our great Navy ships.”

Knowing that colder months are ahead and we’re headed indoors here for the next couple of months, we asked Pence if he worries about what lies ahead in terms of the coronavirus and the pandemic here in the state of Maine?

“From very early on in this pandemic, President Trump directed us to forge a seamless partnership with every state in the country,” he said. “We’ve been in weekly contact with governors in all 50 states and our territories. I must tell you that I think the people of Maine can be proud of the job the state has done throughout this pandemic.”

Pence went on to say, “Maine has played a critical role in our nation’s response, but here in Maine, where you have a less than 1% positivity rate, even as we’re going into the season, we really do believe the people of the state have demonstrated that we know how to put the health of ourselves, our neighbors, and our families first.”

Throughout the campaign, the President has called into question the integrity of the election through the use of absentee voting.

Here’s what the Vice President had to say.

“President Trump and I fully support absentee ballot voting." He added, “What we’ve been fighting against is an effort many Democrat lead states around the country to pass what’s called universal mail in voting and pair that with what’s called vote harvesting. The idea that you would send out unsolicited ballots by the hundreds of thousands all across the state, but it’s not been requested by anyone, and then allow people to gather them up in large numbers we think creates a tremendous opportunity for fraud. To be clear, we want to make it easy to vote and hard to cheat. We believe that in person voting in any circumstance, absentee voting is time honored, we’re confident in it, but we’ve had a number of victories in courts around the country as we’ve been standing for the principle of one person, one vote. It’s absolutely essential that we defend that principle to ensure a free and fair election for the American people."

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.