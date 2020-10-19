Vice President Pence holds rally in Hermon

HERMON, Maine (WABI) -

Vice President Mike Pence is in Maine for a campaign rally.

The rally will take place at Dysart’s Service Center in Hermon.

Vice President Mike Pence motorcade just headed out of the Bangor International Airport for his rally in Hermon. Stick with WABI TV5 for live coverage! Posted by Emily Tadlock on Monday, October 19, 2020

So many American patriots in Maine ready for four more years of President @realDonaldTrump! See you soon! pic.twitter.com/YLvePlCWsc — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 19, 2020

The Trump campaign has focused on Maine’s Second Congressional District. President Donald Trump visited Guilford back in June.

The president won Maine’s Second Congressional District in 2016, splitting the state’s electoral votes for the first time. He is hoping to do it again in November.

Recent polls have shown a close battle between Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden in the Second District. The polls have show Biden with a larger statewide lead.

After visiting Maine, Pence is scheduled to hold another rally in the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Wheels up to Maine! 15 days left until we re-elect President @realDonaldTrump for four more years of America FIRST! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/pNTHBzytbd — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) October 19, 2020

