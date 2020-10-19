UPDATE: Hancock County woman located safe after Warden Service search
Carolyn Meadows was located safe in Cherryfield
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Maine (WABI) -
The Maine Warden Service says that Carolyn Meadows was located safe on a Cherryfield road sometime after 9am Monday.
Meadows had been reported missing after she did not return from a hike Sunday.
Game Wardens and volunteers searched through Sunday night and into Monday morning.
