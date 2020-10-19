Advertisement

Supreme Court to review Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

FILE - In this June 30, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
FILE - In this June 30, 2020 file photo, the U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington.(APAP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to review a Trump administration policy that makes asylum-seekers wait in Mexico for U.S. court hearings.

As is typical, the court did not comment in announcing it would hear the case. Because the court’s calendar is already full through the end of the year, the justices will not hear the case until 2021. If Joe Biden were to win the presidential election and rescind the policy, the case would become largely moot.

President Donald Trump’s “Migrant Protection Protocols” policy, known informally as “Remain in Mexico,” was introduced in January 2019. It became a key pillar of the administration’s response to an unprecedented surge of asylum-seeking families at the border, drawing criticism for having people wait in highly dangerous Mexican cities.

Lower courts found that the policy is probably illegal. But earlier this year the Supreme Court stepped in to allow the policy to remain in effect while a lawsuit challenging it plays out in the courts.

More than 60,000 asylum-seekers were returned to Mexico under the policy. The Justice Department estimated in late February that there were 25,000 people still waiting in Mexico for hearings in U.S. court. Those hearings were suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement after the high court agreed to take the case, Judy Rabinovitz, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union, which is challenging the policy, called the policy “illegal and depraved.”

“The courts have repeatedly ruled against it, and the Supreme Court should as well,” she said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump says he may leave country if he loses to Biden

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
At a rally in Macon, Georgia, President Donald Trump suggested he may have to "leave the country" if he were to lose the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

National

2,000-year-old Nazca Lines cat carving discovered in Peru

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By CNN Staff
Archeologists in Peru have discovered another Nazca Lines figure.

News

UPDATE: Hancock County woman located safe after Warden Service search

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Carolyn Meadows was located safe in Cherryfield

National Politics

Supreme Court to hear case over border wall funding

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The case will not be argued before the winter and it’s unclear how the outcome of the presidential election would affect the case, if Democrat Joe Biden wins the White House.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

State

2-1-1 Maine asking for feedback about services, online survey available

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WABI News Desk
2-1-1 Maine is a social service helpline that acts as a clearinghouse for resources

News

Norwegian aquaculture company to purchase Gouldsboro property

Updated: 1 hour ago
American Aquafarms officials say they will use the space to develop a hatchery and processing facility for finfish, such as salmon.

National

New tropical depression forms over central Atlantic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A new tropical depression has formed over the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

National

Amber alert issued for 2-year-old boy in Mich.

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Police said Javon Washington, 2, is missing and endangered after Phoenix Washington, 26, broke into his home and kidnapped him.

National Politics

Video appears to show Whitmer kidnapping plot suspects training

Updated: 2 hours ago
Evidence was played in federal court of the field training exercises federal prosecutors say were carried out in a plot to storm Michigan’s capitol and kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.