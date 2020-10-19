Advertisement

Scattered Showers Tonight & Tuesday, Mainly North & West of Bangor

By Chris Ewing
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A slow moving cold front approaching from the northwest will bring Maine a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. A small storm riding along the front will bring scattered showers to mainly northern parts of Maine tonight. The combination of clouds and a light southerly breeze will keep the temps running above normal tonight as lows hold in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Scattered showers will continue tomorrow as the cold front slowly moves southeast across Maine. Once again, the bulk of the shower activity tomorrow will fall north and west of the Bangor region. Temps tomorrow will run a few degrees above normal as highs range from the low 50s north to near 60 south.

The front will stall across southern and coastal Maine tomorrow night. The front will keep most of southern and central Maine mostly cloudy tomorrow night, with a few hit and miss showers likely. High pressure sliding across Quebec will allow northern parts of Maine to partially clear tomorrow night. Low temps tomorrow night, with range from the 30s north to the 40s to near 50 south.

A storm riding northeast through the Great Lakes Region will pull tomorrow’s cold front back north as a warm front Wednesday. The storm and front will likely trigger a few scattered showers across Maine Wednesday, with the bulk of the showers once again falling north and west of the Bangor Region. High pressure will bring fair and seasonably cool temps to Maine Thursday.

On Friday a storm will slide north into Canada well to the west of New England. The combination of the storm sliding to our northwest and high pressure moving to our east will bring Maine a southerly breeze. The southerly wind will help usher a milder than normal air-mass into the Northeast as we end the workweek. The storm to our northwest will pull a cold front across Maine later Saturday. The front will have limited moisture to work with and only a few hit and miss showers seem likely across Maine as the front moves through. Brighter and cooler weather will move into Maine for Sunday.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, scattered showers, mostly north, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible scattered showers, mainly north, with a southerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, few scattered showers, with a variable wind between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Thursday; More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Friday; Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s from north to south.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, with a few showers possible, mainly north and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered Showers Tonight & Tuesday, Mainly North & West of Bangor

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Scattered Showers Tonight & Tuesday, Mainly North & West of Bangor

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Seasonable This Afternoon

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A slow moving cold front will continue to approach Maine today. Clouds will continue to increase across the state as well. There will be a chance for a few showers over far northern and northwestern parts of the state late today otherwise expect a dry day for most locales.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Today

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A slow moving cold front will approach Maine today. We’ll start the day with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds as the day progresses and the cold front pushes towards the state.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Today

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Ryan Munn
A cold front will slowly approach the state today. The speed of the front will slow down drastically throughout the day and won’t actually pass the state until Tuesday. This means increasing clouds today, however, a few showers are possible across the north this afternoon and evening.

Latest News

Forecast

Partly Cloudy Skies Tonight, Variably Cloudy Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:45 PM EDT
High pressure is pushing up to our north and east. A cold front will then move into the Eastern Great Lakes tonight and with more of a southerly flow, there will be some clouds out there.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny & Seasonably Cool Today

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
High pressure is built directly over the state this morning, it will eventually push to our north and east. With that, sunny skies are expected throughout the morning, there will be some clouds develop during the afternoon. Highs today will run around average in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies Today

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT
Sunny skies are expected throughout the morning, there will be some clouds develop during the afternoon. Highs will run around average in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Forecast

Mainly Clear Tonight, Lots of Sunshine Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
The area of low pressure that brought the state rain and mountain snow today is pushing up to our north and east. Skies are clearing out this evening and will remain clear throughout the night. The winds are also diminishing, they will become light and variable later on. Lows will drop back to the 30s statewide.

Forecast

Clear & Chilly Tonight, Lots of Sunshine Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:39 PM EDT
The area of low pressure that brought the state rain and mountain snow today is pushing up to our north and east. Skies are clearing out this evening and will remain clear throughout the night. The winds are also diminishing, they will become light and variable later on. Lows will drop back to the 30s statewide.

Forecast

Rain This Morning, Blustery With Falling Temperatures This Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
An area of low pressure associated with a stalled out frontal boundary is slowly working across the state. This will bring us a rainy morning into the early afternoon as well. There will be bouts of heavier rain across the region. As this cold front passes the state, temperatures are going to drop throughout the day into the low to mid 40s for most by late afternoon, 30s north.