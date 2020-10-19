Scattered Showers Tonight & Tuesday, Mainly North & West of Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A slow moving cold front approaching from the northwest will bring Maine a partly to mostly cloudy sky tonight. A small storm riding along the front will bring scattered showers to mainly northern parts of Maine tonight. The combination of clouds and a light southerly breeze will keep the temps running above normal tonight as lows hold in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Scattered showers will continue tomorrow as the cold front slowly moves southeast across Maine. Once again, the bulk of the shower activity tomorrow will fall north and west of the Bangor region. Temps tomorrow will run a few degrees above normal as highs range from the low 50s north to near 60 south.

The front will stall across southern and coastal Maine tomorrow night. The front will keep most of southern and central Maine mostly cloudy tomorrow night, with a few hit and miss showers likely. High pressure sliding across Quebec will allow northern parts of Maine to partially clear tomorrow night. Low temps tomorrow night, with range from the 30s north to the 40s to near 50 south.

A storm riding northeast through the Great Lakes Region will pull tomorrow’s cold front back north as a warm front Wednesday. The storm and front will likely trigger a few scattered showers across Maine Wednesday, with the bulk of the showers once again falling north and west of the Bangor Region. High pressure will bring fair and seasonably cool temps to Maine Thursday.

On Friday a storm will slide north into Canada well to the west of New England. The combination of the storm sliding to our northwest and high pressure moving to our east will bring Maine a southerly breeze. The southerly wind will help usher a milder than normal air-mass into the Northeast as we end the workweek. The storm to our northwest will pull a cold front across Maine later Saturday. The front will have limited moisture to work with and only a few hit and miss showers seem likely across Maine as the front moves through. Brighter and cooler weather will move into Maine for Sunday.

Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy, scattered showers, mostly north, with a light breeze and low temps in the upper 30s and 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, possible scattered showers, mainly north, with a southerly breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

Wednesday: Variably cloudy, few scattered showers, with a variable wind between 5 and 10 mph and high temps in the 50s to low 60s.

Thursday; More sun than clouds, with high temps in the mid 50s to low 60s.

Friday; Partly sunny, with high temps in the upper 40s to mid 50s from north to south.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, with a few showers possible, mainly north and high temps in the 50s to near 60.

