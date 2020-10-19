Advertisement

Police respond to construction incident in Brewer area

We’re told there are multiple injuries.
Officials say there was a construction accident near Brewer on Monday afternoon.
Officials say there was a construction accident near Brewer on Monday afternoon.
By Courtney Cortright
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
BREWER/HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating what they tell us is a construction incident.

It happened Monday afternoon on the I-395 ramp just near exit 6 on Route 1A.

We’re told there are injuries.

Officials haven’t told us how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries.

Both I-395 ramps are still closed to traffic at Wilson Street and at the end of Route 1A.

We’ll continue to update this story.

