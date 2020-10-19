Police respond to construction incident in Brewer area
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BREWER/HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Authorities are investigating what they tell us is a construction incident.
It happened Monday afternoon on the I-395 ramp just near exit 6 on Route 1A.
We’re told there are injuries.
Officials haven’t told us how many people are hurt or the extent of their injuries.
Both I-395 ramps are still closed to traffic at Wilson Street and at the end of Route 1A.
We’ll continue to update this story.
