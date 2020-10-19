Advertisement

Police investigating armed robbery at Milo store

Milo robbery
Milo robbery(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILO, Maine (WABI) -

Police in Milo are investigating an armed robbery at a store Sunday night.

Police say it happened just before 10 o’clock at LJ Express on Elm Street.

At least two people were involved.

Police are hoping the public can help to identify the individuals shown in these surveillance images.

On Sun 10/18/2020 at approx. 09:50pm there was an Armed Robbery at LJ express on Elm St in Milo. There was at least 2...

Posted by Milo Police Department on Monday, October 19, 2020

According to authorities, a man armed with a knife demanded money from the cashier.

He was wearing a dark hoodie and a face covering.

Police say a woman with red hair was seen outside waiting for him.

A third person may have been waiting in a car in the parking lot.

The suspects took off in a silver Volkswagen Passat with no plates.

Anyone with information is urged to call 564-3304.

