Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Seasonable This Afternoon

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A slow moving cold front will continue to approach Maine today. Clouds will continue to increase across the state as well. There will be a chance for a few showers over far northern and northwestern parts of the state late today otherwise expect a dry day for most locales. Temperatures will climb to the 50s to near 60° for highs this afternoon. The cold front will remain just west of the state tonight but a weak area of low pressure developing along the front will bring us a chance for some showers during the overnight with the best chance being for areas north of Bangor. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the 40s for lows.

The cold front will slowly work its way through the state on Tuesday keeping us under the clouds with a good chance of showers throughout the day. The showers will be most numerous across areas north of Bangor through early afternoon then work southward toward the coast during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will top off in the 50s to around 60° for highs on Tuesday. The front will stall out just off the coast Tuesday night then move back northward through the state as a warm front during the day Wednesday. This will keep us mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers possible for all locations. Wednesday’s highs will be in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure will move into the area for the end of the week giving us some pleasant fall weather for Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Friday will feature a few more clouds as a cold front approaches but overall a nice day is expected with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds. A few showers possible later in the day over far northern and northwestern areas. Highs between 53°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, most numerous north of Bangor. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, most numerous north Bangor. Highs between 52°-62°. Light wind becoming south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

