Partly to Mostly Cloudy & Seasonable This Afternoon

By Todd Simcox
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A slow moving cold front will continue to approach Maine today. Clouds will continue to increase across the state as well. There will be a chance for a few showers over far northern and northwestern parts of the state late today otherwise expect a dry day for most locales. Temperatures will climb to the 50s to near 60° for highs this afternoon. The cold front will remain just west of the state tonight but a weak area of low pressure developing along the front will bring us a chance for some showers during the overnight with the best chance being for areas north of Bangor. Nighttime temperatures will drop to the 40s for lows.

The cold front will slowly work its way through the state on Tuesday keeping us under the clouds with a good chance of showers throughout the day. The showers will be most numerous across areas north of Bangor through early afternoon then work southward toward the coast during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will top off in the 50s to around 60° for highs on Tuesday. The front will stall out just off the coast Tuesday night then move back northward through the state as a warm front during the day Wednesday. This will keep us mostly cloudy Wednesday with scattered showers possible for all locations. Wednesday’s highs will be in the 50s to near 60°. High pressure will move into the area for the end of the week giving us some pleasant fall weather for Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 50s to low 60s. Friday will feature a few more clouds as a cold front approaches but overall a nice day is expected with highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Rest of Today: Increasing clouds. A few showers possible later in the day over far northern and northwestern areas. Highs between 53°-60°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, most numerous north of Bangor. Lows in the 40s. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, most numerous north Bangor. Highs between 52°-62°. Light wind becoming south/southwest 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s to low 60s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s to near 60°.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Forecast

Increasing Clouds Today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Todd Simcox
A slow moving cold front will approach Maine today. We’ll start the day with some sunshine followed by increasing clouds as the day progresses and the cold front pushes towards the state.

Forecast

Forecast

Partly Cloudy Skies Tonight, Variably Cloudy Tomorrow

Updated: 20 hours ago
High pressure is pushing up to our north and east. A cold front will then move into the Eastern Great Lakes tonight and with more of a southerly flow, there will be some clouds out there.

Forecast

Forecast

Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies Today

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT
Sunny skies are expected throughout the morning, there will be some clouds develop during the afternoon. Highs will run around average in the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Forecast

Mainly Clear Tonight, Lots of Sunshine Tomorrow

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
The area of low pressure that brought the state rain and mountain snow today is pushing up to our north and east. Skies are clearing out this evening and will remain clear throughout the night. The winds are also diminishing, they will become light and variable later on. Lows will drop back to the 30s statewide.

Forecast

Forecast

Rain This Morning, Blustery With Falling Temperatures This Afternoon

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 10:02 AM EDT
|
By Ryan Munn
An area of low pressure associated with a stalled out frontal boundary is slowly working across the state. This will bring us a rainy morning into the early afternoon as well. There will be bouts of heavier rain across the region. As this cold front passes the state, temperatures are going to drop throughout the day into the low to mid 40s for most by late afternoon, 30s north.

Forecast

Forecast

Showers Tonight, Heavier Rain, Breezy & Cooler Saturday

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:34 PM EDT
|
By Chris Ewing
A cold front will continue to drift east through Maine tonight. A weak storm riding along the cold front will continue to bring showers to Maine this evening, with the steadiest showers falling across the western half of the state. Low temps tonight will range from the 40s on the west side of the front, with a southerly breeze on the east side of the front helping hold the lows in the low to mid 50s from the Bangor Region on east.