Oakland church hosts weekly free food cart

On Halloween the church will do a Trunk or Treat and a chili dinner at Head of Falls in Waterville.
Living Water Community Church Food Cart(WABI)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Living Water Community Church in Oakland will be offering a free hot meal to the community on Saturday.

Each Saturday since the start of the pandemic the church has hosted their weekly Free Food Cart.

This week the food cart will be at Green Street Park and anyone is welcome.

Pastor Jon Avery says they started out delivering meals to the community.

Then they switched to a food cart so people could come together, even at a distance.

“It’s really about building those bridges within the community, showing them we love them, showing that we do really care and we want to provide this need to them. There is something about sitting across the table from somebody eating a meal together, talking, conversing, especially people that are homeless and they’re at their rock bottom.”

On Halloween the church will do a Trunk or Treat and a chili dinner at Head of Falls in Waterville for anyone to enjoy.

For more information about their weekly Food Cart location, you can visit the church’s Facebook page.

