Norwegian aquaculture company to purchase Gouldsboro property

GOULDSBORO, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine Fair Trade Lobster facility in Gouldsboro will soon become the property of a Norwegian aquaculture company.

American Aquafarms officials say they will use the space to develop a hatchery and processing facility for finfish, such as salmon.

A statement on the company’s website indicates that they will not just work with the local fishing community but that they will bring jobs to local people during the construction and production phases of this transition.

Two similar companies already have projects underway in Maine - Nordic Aquafarms in Belfast and Whole Oceans in Bucksport.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.