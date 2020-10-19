MaineDOT reminds public of rules regarding temporary signs

Advertisement

By Allegra Zamore
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Election Day is approaching and the Maine Department of Transportation has a few reminders about political signs.

Temporary signs placed in the public right-of-way need to display the name and address of the organization placing it.

They also need to include the date they were posted.

Signs can only be put out for two six-week periods throughout the year.

Maine Department of Transportation’s Meghan Russo says if a sign must be taken down, they will do their best to bring it back to the rightful owner.

“A complaint will come in and I will try my best to reach out to the person that owns the sign, let them know that they have a sign in non-compliance at a certain location and I’ll give them a reasonable amount of time to go out, fix that sign. If the sign doesn’t get fixed then we will go out and pull it," Russo said.

Temporary signs are not allowed on trees and utility poles.

They are also not allowed on islands within rotaries, roundabouts or medians that are less than six feet wide.

For more information on the rules and regulations you can visit the Maine Legislature website.

