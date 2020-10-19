Advertisement

Maine Warden Service searching for missing woman in Hancock County

Meadows, who's from West Chester Pennsylvania, was with her chocolate lab.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:56 AM EDT
FRANKLIN, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Warden Service is searching for a missing woman in Hancock County.

Carolyn Leigh Meadows was last seen around noon Sunday hiking in the area of Schoodic Beach.

That’s located in the Donnell Pond Public Lands Unit in the town of Franklin.

Game Wardens and volunteers searched through Sunday night and continue their efforts into Monday.

Meadows, who’s from West Chester Pennsylvania, was with her chocolate lab.

If you have any information, please contact the Department of Public Safety at 973-3700.

