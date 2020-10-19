Advertisement

Maine man taken in custody after shots fired outside Lee, NH stores

The man did not shoot at police. Police said no one else was shot, and it’s believed that Falt fired multiple shots into the air, prompting the police response.
The man did not shoot at police. Police said no one else was shot, and it’s believed that Falt fired multiple shots into the air, prompting the police response.(Gray tv)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE, N.H. (WMTW) - A man is in custody Saturday after he fired multiple shots in the parking lot outside the Market Basket and neighboring stores in Lee.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Lee Marketplace around 11:40 a.m. for reports of shots fired. Police said a man with a handgun was found standing next to a vehicle outside the Market Basket and Rite Aid stores and refused to comply with commands, so officers set up a perimeter, closed the plaza and locked down all neighboring stores.

The man, later identified as Gordon Falt, 27, was taken into custody around 1:40 p.m. Police said Falt, who is believed to be from Bar Harbor, Maine, turned himself into SWAT officers without incident.

The man did not shoot at police. Police said no one else was shot, and it’s believed that Falt fired multiple shots into the air, prompting the police response.

No injuries were reported. Falt was transported to a local hospital as a precaution.

The plaza and all stores were reopened after Falt was taken into custody. Police said the area is safe.

“We’re so thankful for other agencies that got here quick to put this place on lockdown so quick, to prevent anything from happening further,” Lt. Donald Laliberte, of the Lee Police Department, said.

“It was a textbook operation,” he added.

Managers for the Market Basket and nearby New Hampshire Liquor & Wine Outlet told WMUR in separate interviews that their stores were locked down and said the armed suspect was not in their stores.

Nathan Fredette says he was driving into the Lee Market Place parking lot when he heard gunshots and saw a man holding a gun, pacing back and forth.

“When he went towards his car, he was doing this (raises hands) with the gun still in his hand or pointed at his head and he would just be taking things, like a stereo set out of his car and put it on the truck bed. It was kind of off, just a lot of erratic behavior,” Fredette said.

Fredette says he warned others near the Market Basket and Rite Aid, then called 911 and watched police de-escalate the situation.

“I think the police handled it so well that I feel comfortable that they’re around all the time and they’re quick to respond,” Fredette said.

Tim Sourdiff, a customer who was inside the locked-down Market Basket, told WMUR there were dozens of customers in the supermarket.

“We were shopping normally and the manager gave a nice calm message saying that unfortunately there was news of a shooter and the Lee police were telling us that we were probably going to be locked down in the store, and at that point I think that’s what happened, and he locked it down,” Sourdiff said.

Sourdiff said everyone was very calm and people were using their sense of humor to deal with the situation.

He said customers were being kept about 15 feet from the window, but they were able to see what was going on.

“We can see what looks to be fairly well-armed police and SWAT running around the parking lot. They were gathered in front for a while and it looks like from this outside observation looks like they’re getting a little more serious out there,” Sourdiff said.

The plaza was closed for about 2 hours but is back open.

Copyright 2020 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Holden

Updated: 19 minutes ago
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE STATE FIRE MARSHALS OFFICE HAVE BEEN CALLED IN TO TRY AND DETERMINE WHAT STARTED A HOUSE FIRE IN HOLDEN

News

East Millinocket landlord arrested after punching an officer

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Police add Hafford became very confrontational with officers trying to force them off the property.

News

Maine Marine Veteran honored with surprise motorcycle rally in Millinocket

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A community came together to honor a local veteran suffering from terminal cancer with a special surprise this morning in Millinocket.

News

Lost baby book returned to it’s owner 40 years later

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Upon discovering the artifact, Burke took to social media to return it.

Latest News

News

Bar Harbor Residents Take Part in Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Participants searched for fourteen phrases that would win them a free two night stay at the Bar Harbor Inn.

News

Art Show Centered On Racial Justice Held in Bar Harbor

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The "Art for Justice: Working Towards Unity" show was organized following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.

News

ATV ride held in Hancock to support breast cancer awareness

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Money raised from today's event will be split equally between the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life of Hancock County and the Beth C. Wright Cancer Resource Center.

News

Mainers cast their absentee ballot in person Saturday

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
For the first time in a decade, Portland and 20 other cities and towns offered Saturday voting.

News

Demonstrators gather in Portland against the Supreme Court confirmation

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Demonstrators said they want their voice heard for the replacement on the court.

News

Jackson Lab to use $4M gift to study vision diseases

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Diana Davis Spencer Foundation has pledged the money to The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor.