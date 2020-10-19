Maine Dems hold virtual roundtable during Vice President’s visit

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Democratic Party responded to the Vice President’s visit by hosting a virtual roundtable.

Several of the state’s democratic leaders joined the event to discuss what they say is the Trump administration’s failed pandemic response.

They also talked about President Trump’s “broken health care promises.”

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree took part saying the administration has completely mishandled the coronavirus pandemic.

She says as a result, the country has numbers going in the wrong direction and an economy that is continuing to be challenged.

Maine Senate President and democrat, Troy Jackson says, “With COVID-19, America has been knocked down. There’s no doubt about it. There’s millions of people that have lost their jobs. There’s people that have lost their healthcare. Small businesses that have lost and there’s no plan on how to help these people. It’s just a complete failure of leadership.”

“I see a positive future in electing Vice President Biden and Senator Harris to be our next President and Vice President to get us out of the mess that this self-serving administration has left us with," says Maine’s Attorney General Aaron Frey.

