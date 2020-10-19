Hundreds of Mainers attend rally for Vice President Pence in Hermon Monday

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Hundreds of Mainers came out to support the Vice President Monday in Hermon.

Folks from all corners of the state began lining up as early as 8 a.m.

Some say they also made the trip to Guilford in May when President Trump visited.

We talked with some of the supporters after the rally to find out what they thought about the Vice President’s campaign stop.

“It was great, enthusiastic. People loved Pence, I mean he’s a great leader. He obviously loves the country very much," said Terry Smith of Carmel.

“I liked what the Vice President had to say. Well spoken, good points. Well some of it was the economy of course, and jobs. The stance of this administration on abortion and the Supreme Court," said State Representative Peter Lyford.

Folks also spoke about their appreciation of these recent visits by the President and Vice President, and agreed that winning the state and the second congressional district will be important for the Trump/Pence re-election bid.

“For me it’s encouraging just to see him take the time to come up to a small State like Maine, compared to some of the other places. But Maine is a critical vote that the President and the Vice President need," said John Linnehan of Ellsworth.

“We need to turn Maine red this election season. And vote as many Republicans in as possible and I think this helps generally," said Heather Sprague of Cushing.

After the rally, the Vice President flew back to Pennsylvania for another campaign event this evening.

