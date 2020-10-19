Gov. Mills votes in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -Governor Janet Mills cast her absentee ballot in-person Monday morning in her hometown of Farmington.

In a Facebook post Mills, a Democrat, says she voted for Joe Biden for president, Sara Gideon for senate and Jared Golden for Congress.

She says she cast her ballot for change, for integrity and for a return to civility and compassion in Washington.

Mills is encouraging Mainers to vote absentee and avoid crowds at the polls, limiting the spread COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.