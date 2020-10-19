Advertisement

Gov. Mills votes in Farmington

Mills is encouraging Mainers to vote absentee and avoid crowds at the polls
Gov. Mills casts her absent ballot in-person on Monday.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, Maine (WABI) -Governor Janet Mills cast her absentee ballot in-person Monday morning in her hometown of Farmington.

In a Facebook post Mills, a Democrat, says she voted for Joe Biden for president, Sara Gideon for senate and Jared Golden for Congress.

She says she cast her ballot for change, for integrity and for a return to civility and compassion in Washington.

Mills is encouraging Mainers to vote absentee and avoid crowds at the polls, limiting the spread COVID-19.

