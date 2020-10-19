Advertisement

Golden holds roundtable discussion in Bangor with medical professionals

PCHC health care professionals came together at the socially-distanced event to talk healthcare.
By Morgan Sturdivant
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Representative Jared Golden (D) held an outdoor roundtable in Bangor Monday afternoon focused on healthcare.

PCHC health care professionals came together at the socially-distanced event.

The topic was the Affordable Care Act.

Golden heard what seems to be working and what can be improved on.

They also talked about the growing threat of the ACA being repealed.

“I continue to meet with local providers and hospitals to hear from them not only why the ACA is important but if it continues to be the law here in the United States how can we make function even better," said Golden.

“Right now, at least preventive care is covered, there is access in some ways to necessary care. Most of that will be pulled out from under people if the ACA is repealed," said Lori Dwyer, PCHC President and CEO.

They also talked about how it could impact vulnerable patients, like seniors and those with pre-existing conditions or substance-use disorders.

PCHC medical professionals suggest people starting planning for the possibility of a repeal, which President Trump has supported.

