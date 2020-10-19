Former UMaine cornerback Patterson realizing his first step in NFL dream

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former UMaine football cornerback Manny Patterson has been on the Washington Football Team’s NFL practice squad for the past few weeks and gave us an update on what it’s like to become a pro.

“Oh I am really in the league. I feel like it only happened like that because it happened so suddenly,” says former UMAine cornerback Manny Patterson, “I was literally going from selling kitchen knives in my room, and playing Fortnite, and doing workouts, to get a call saying you know you’re getting a workout. I’m like oh it’s not something I was really even expecting. It just came out of left field.”

At every level of athletics there are also tiers within the level.

“I still definitely do have a lot more work to do to reach my official goal, you know to be the best corner in the league,” says Patterson.

The NFL practice squad is a tier Manny equates to starting college ball.

“Basically like being a redshirt,” says Patterson, “You’ve got your own practice squad lifts like the redshirts. You know you go out there, they give us the card of what to run, and can I do my job 110%.”

Manny has recovered from a torn ACL he suffered last fall.

“He is healthy. That is the big thing. You know I think he’s going to get a shot. I am really proud of Manny,” says UMaine head football coach Nick Charlton, “Anybody who knows Manny Patterson, knows he’s a great person, and with a great family. Obviously, he is an outstanding player. So you know things are going well so far from what I can tell.”

“It’s going real good. It’s definitely a blessing to be out on the field again,” says Patterson, “I haven’t been on the field since I’ve been hurt.”

Manny got thrown right into the fire for Washington to test what he’s got.

“My first live rep was against an NFL receiver,” says Patterson, “Really my first time doing anything competitive. It felt good.”

