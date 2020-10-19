Advertisement

Female astronauts, one from Maine, hold new Guinness World Record title

The historic spacewalk took place at the International Space Station, where they worked on maintenance, and upgrades.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Two female NASA Astronauts, including one from Maine, are making history, again, with a new Guinness World Records title.

Caribou’s own Jessica Meir and her colleague Christina Koch achieved the first all-female space walk a year ago.

Now, Guinness World Records is celebrating this achievement with a feature in the newest 2021 edition.

The historic spacewalk took place at the International Space Station, where they worked on maintenance, and upgrades.

While this was Koch’s fourth spacewalk, it was Meir’s first.

In a statement Meir says, “We don’t look at this as a personal achievement, but instead we see this achievement as paying homage to the generations of women who dedicated their lives to pushing boundaries and breaking through glass ceilings to enable us to be where we were that day. This moment was for them – we hope they are the ones truly reveling in this accomplishment.”

