Employee at Maine State Prison tests positive for COVID-19
The Maine Department of Corrections says the test result was confirmed yesterday.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WARREN, Maine (WABI) -
An employee at the Maine State Prison in Warren has tested positive for COVID-19.
With help from the Maine CDC, the prison began contact tracing and implemented a lockdown of the facility.
Universal testing will take place for all prison staff and inmates and is expected to last several days.
