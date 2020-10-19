Advertisement

Employee at Maine State Prison tests positive for COVID-19

The Maine Department of Corrections says the test result was confirmed yesterday.
Maine State Prison
Maine State Prison(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WARREN, Maine (WABI) -

An employee at the Maine State Prison in Warren has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Maine Department of Corrections says the test result was confirmed yesterday.

With help from the Maine CDC, the prison began contact tracing and implemented a lockdown of the facility.

Universal testing will take place for all prison staff and inmates and is expected to last several days.

