East Millinocket landlord arrested after punching an officer

East Millinocket landlord arrested
East Millinocket landlord arrested(East Millinocket Police Department)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - An East Millinocket landlord has been charged with Assaulting a Police Officer after a confrontation on one of his properties.

Police say they were called to a Park Street residence Sunday afternoon after a tenant reported their landlord, 71-year-old Hollis Hafford, had broken into the basement of their apartment.

He then tried screwing the door shut as officers arrived.

Police add Hafford became very confrontational with officers trying to force them off the property.

Hafford struck one officer in the chest, and then punched that same officer in the face.

Police say he struggled and acted disorderly while being detained.

Hafford has been transported to the Penobscot County Jail where he faces charges of Assault on a Police Officer and Stalking.

