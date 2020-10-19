Advertisement

COVID-19 cases increase, highest number of new cases in Waldo County

The number of Mainers who have recovered from the virus is now up to 5,175, 30 more than yesterday.
COVID data
COVID data(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC is reporting 25 new cases of coronavirus today, a dozen of those are in Waldo County.

That brings the total number of active cases in that area to 46.

Two cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 5,962.

The active cases in Waldo County have gone up due to an outbreak at Brooks Pentecostal Church and its affiliated school, Lighthouse Christian Academy where state officials say they’ve connected 32 cases

Across the state the number of active cases dropped, again, today. The current total is 641.

The number of Mainers who have recovered from the virus is now up to 5,175, 30 more than yesterday.

COVID data
COVID data(WABI)

In addition to the increase in Waldo County, Kennebec saw an increase of 3 cases.

The number of active cases in Franklin County went down by 3, and in Knox County active cases dropped by 6 as more of those residents have recovered.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CVS Health to hire 15,000 workers ahead of flu season

Updated: 30 minutes ago
The company needs help administering COVID-19 tests and flu shots.

Coronavirus

Confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide passes 40 million; new strategies target hot spots

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are trying to avoid a dreaded resurgence of illness and deaths, this time with economies weakened from earlier lockdowns and populations chafing at the idea of renewed restrictions.

Coronavirus

COVID delay: New coronavirus relief may slip past election

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
Republicans are reconvening the Senate this week to vote on a virus proposal, but it’s a bill that failed once before, and that Trump himself now derides as too puny.

Coronavirus

China’s economy accelerates as virus recovery gains strength

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
China’s shaky economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic is gaining strength as consumers return to shopping malls and auto dealerships while the United States and Europe endure painful contractions.

Latest News

National

COVID: Only 2 states showing at least 10% drop in new cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
The United States is averaging at least 55,000 new, known coronavirus cases per day. That's more than a 60% hike since mid-September.

Coronavirus

Millions more virus rapid tests, but are results reported?

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
After struggling to ramp up coronavirus testing, the U.S. can now screen several million people daily, thanks to a growing supply of rapid tests. But the boom comes with a new challenge: keeping track of the results.

National

Critical week ahead for stimulus bill

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
Two votes scheduled this week on the stimulus bill, but Democrats and Republicans are still far from a deal

National

COVID cases surging across the country

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
Surge in COVID-19 cases across the country point to a new wave this fall.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC reports 29 new cases of COVID-19, 33 more recoveries

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
33 more people recovered overnight for a total of 5,145.

Coronavirus

Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak linked to Brooks church

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:26 AM EDT
|
By WABI News Desk
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, 17 cases have been identified at Brooks Pentecostal Church or its affiliated Lighthouse Christian Academy School