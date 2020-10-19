COVID-19 cases increase, highest number of new cases in Waldo County

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

The Maine CDC is reporting 25 new cases of coronavirus today, a dozen of those are in Waldo County.

That brings the total number of active cases in that area to 46.

Two cases still need to be classified so the overall total is now 5,962.

The active cases in Waldo County have gone up due to an outbreak at Brooks Pentecostal Church and its affiliated school, Lighthouse Christian Academy where state officials say they’ve connected 32 cases

Across the state the number of active cases dropped, again, today. The current total is 641.

The number of Mainers who have recovered from the virus is now up to 5,175, 30 more than yesterday.

COVID data (WABI)

In addition to the increase in Waldo County, Kennebec saw an increase of 3 cases.

The number of active cases in Franklin County went down by 3, and in Knox County active cases dropped by 6 as more of those residents have recovered.

