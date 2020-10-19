Colby basketball Jefferson heads to England to play graduate school season, Weiner goes pro

Waterville, Maine (WABI) - Colby basketball star Sam Jefferson is heading to England to play more ball. Sam averaged 19 points per game last year on the Mules run to the NCAA tournament. Jefferson will play for the UCL Knights as a graduate student on their 3rd team. Another Mule, Dean Weiner has moved to the pros in Israel’s 2nd division...

