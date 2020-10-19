Advertisement

Colby basketball Jefferson heads to England to play graduate school season, Weiner goes pro

Helped lead Colby to NCAA Tournament
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Waterville, Maine (WABI) - Colby basketball star Sam Jefferson is heading to England to play more ball. Sam averaged 19 points per game last year on the Mules run to the NCAA tournament. Jefferson will play for the UCL Knights as a graduate student on their 3rd team. Another Mule, Dean Weiner has moved to the pros in Israel’s 2nd division...

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

