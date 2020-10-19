Advertisement

Bangor Public Library Celebrates Bicentennial of Women’s Suffrage

The library worked with local artists to make work commemorating the milestone.
One of the many art pieces to be seen across downtown Bangor.
One of the many art pieces to be seen across downtown Bangor.(WABI)
By Ryan Mains
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you walked through Downtown Bangor recently, you may have noticed some art celebrating a special milestone.

It was art dedicated to the two hundred year anniversary of the ratification of the nineteenth amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The showing was organized by the Bangor Public Library, who worked with local artists to give their own spin on the importance of the amendment, with four artists being awarded for their work.

Due to COVID restrictions, the library’s Minsky Gallery is closed, so local businesses have put the work on display throughout the city, where you can take a tour with the Vamonde app, which also gives history and information on each painting.

The library hopes that the paintings will send a message on the importance of voting to the public.

“The thought that just a hundred years ago that women couldn’t even vote seems unbelievable. But over a hundred years, we’ve really made great strides," said Candis Joyce, program coordinator of the Bangor Public Library, “-and I think having a community interpret that, community of artists interpret that in their own way was just a great way to celebrate this.”

The walking tour will end on the 20th of November.

For those hoping for more of a gallery experience, the library will open a virtual exhibit on it’s website on the twenty-second, where guests can view and bid on the various pieces.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Maine Dems hold virtual roundtable during Vice President’s visit

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The Maine Democratic Party responded to the Vice President’s visit by hosting a virtual roundtable.

News

Augusta and Waterville make changes to previous polling centers

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Allegra Zamore
Everyone in Waterville will go to Waterville Junior High School to cast their votes on election day.

News

Hundreds of Mainers attend rally for Vice President Pence in Hermon Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Folks from all corners of the state began lining up as early as 8 a.m.

News

ACLU of Maine launches hotline to help voters

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
The number is 204 - VOTE, OR 204 - 8683.

Latest News

News

Employee at Maine State Prison tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Universal testing will take place for all prison staff and inmates and is expected to last several days.

National Politics

Vice President Pence holds rally in Hermon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The rally was held at Dysart’s Service Center.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases increase, highest number of new cases in Waldo County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
The number of Mainers who have recovered from the virus is now up to 5,175, 30 more than yesterday.

News

32 coronavirus cases associated with a Brooks church and affiliated school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tadlock
The Maine CDC is reporting an outbreak at Brooks Pentecostal Church and its affiliated school, Lighthouse Christian Academy.

News

UPDATE: Pennsylvania woman located safe after Warden Service search

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Carolyn Meadows was located safe in Cherryfield

State

2-1-1 Maine asking for feedback about services, online survey available

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
2-1-1 Maine is a social service helpline that acts as a clearinghouse for resources