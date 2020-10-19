Bangor Public Library Celebrates Bicentennial of Women’s Suffrage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - If you walked through Downtown Bangor recently, you may have noticed some art celebrating a special milestone.

It was art dedicated to the two hundred year anniversary of the ratification of the nineteenth amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

The showing was organized by the Bangor Public Library, who worked with local artists to give their own spin on the importance of the amendment, with four artists being awarded for their work.

Due to COVID restrictions, the library’s Minsky Gallery is closed, so local businesses have put the work on display throughout the city, where you can take a tour with the Vamonde app, which also gives history and information on each painting.

The library hopes that the paintings will send a message on the importance of voting to the public.

“The thought that just a hundred years ago that women couldn’t even vote seems unbelievable. But over a hundred years, we’ve really made great strides," said Candis Joyce, program coordinator of the Bangor Public Library, “-and I think having a community interpret that, community of artists interpret that in their own way was just a great way to celebrate this.”

The walking tour will end on the 20th of November.

For those hoping for more of a gallery experience, the library will open a virtual exhibit on it’s website on the twenty-second, where guests can view and bid on the various pieces.

