Authorities to investigate Dexter mobile home fire

DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a mobile home fire Monday afternoon in Dexter.

Crews responded to Upper Garland Road at 2:45 p.m.

Dexter Fire Chief, Matt Connor, said the fire started in a bedroom and spread to the ceiling.

Dover, Sangerville, Corinna, and Garland were called to the scene to help put out the blaze.

The mobile home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported. However, Connor says two cats were lost in the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be on scene Tuesday to investigate.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.