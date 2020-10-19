Advertisement

Authorities to investigate Dexter mobile home fire

The fire broke out on Upper Garland Road at 2:45 p.m.
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
CREDIT: Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DEXTER, Maine (WABI) - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a mobile home fire Monday afternoon in Dexter.

Crews responded to Upper Garland Road at 2:45 p.m.

Dexter Fire Chief, Matt Connor, said the fire started in a bedroom and spread to the ceiling.

Dover, Sangerville, Corinna, and Garland were called to the scene to help put out the blaze.

The mobile home is a total loss.

No injuries were reported. However, Connor says two cats were lost in the blaze.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office will be on scene Tuesday to investigate.

