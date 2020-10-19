Advertisement

Augusta car wash adds haunted twist for a good cause

Fast Eddie’s Express Car Wash will donate proceeds to Camp Out Hunger.
By Allegra Zamore
Oct. 19, 2020
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A car wash in Augusta is offering a scary twist to cleaning your car this Halloween season.

Folks at Fast Eddie’s Express Car Wash are putting on their costumes and breaking out the smoke machine for a haunted car wash.

They will be raising money for food banks in the area.

The theme of the car wash will be centered around clowns with some scary surprises throughout.

“We thought this year with everything going on with COVID this would be a fun, safe way to get families out and enjoy a great car wash and get a few scares. Even adults young at heart will have a really fun time and bring a little normalcy to the time we’re living in," said owner Edward Goff.

2020 got you feeling down? Don't worry we have got CLOWNS! We couldn't think of a better way to give back this Halloween...

Posted by Fast Eddie's Express Car Wash on Friday, October 9, 2020

For $19 you will get their Extreme Plush Wash and $5 will be donated to Camp Out Hunger.

The Haunted Car Wash will run October 23rd, 24th, 30th, and 31st from 6-9 PM.

