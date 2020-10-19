Augusta and Waterville make changes to previous polling centers

AUGUSTA (WABI) - With COVID-19 precautions put in place for election day, polling centers in Waterville and Augusta could look a bit different this year.

Everyone in Waterville will go to Waterville Junior High School to cast their votes on election day.

In-person absentee voting can be done at City Hall from 8 AM to 4:30 PM.

They will offer extended hours until 7 PM on October 21st and 28th.

In Augusta, polling centers will be held at City Hall, the Civic Center, Cony High School, and the Armory, depending on what ward you’re in.

Augusta City Hall is also offering extended hours for in-person absentee voting.

“Adding extra staff to help keep people distanced, as much as we can do we want everybody to be able to come out and vote no matter what method it is," said Kelly Gooldrup, Augusta City Clerk.”

“We can only allow 25 voters in the gymnasium on election day so that means people will have to be outside waiting so we want folks to consider that when they’re making their plan on how they want to vote," said Waterville City Clerk Patty Dubois.

Kelly Gooldrup says they’ve already seen double the amount of absentee voters than previous years.

For more information on your town’s polling centers you can visit the Augusta and Waterville city websites.

