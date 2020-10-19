America East announces plans for winter and fall sports upcoming seasons

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine’s America East conference announcing guidelines for return to play for both fall and winter sports upcoming seasons.

Basketball to have an 18-game schedule with weekend 2 game series against the same opponent. Schools determine non-conference play. Only to play if opponents comply with testing protocols. They plan to follow NCAA and conference school state’s guidelines for coronavirus testing.

Indoor track and field conference championships are canceled. Swimming and diving conference schedule and championship is postponed to the spring.

Fall sports spring semester have been outlined. Cross country championships will be held March 5th. Field hockey gets an 8-game schedule with championships in late April.

Women’s soccer will have a 6-game schedule with the championships in mid-april.

