Advertisement

America East announces plans for winter and fall sports upcoming seasons

Basketball to play weekend series
America East announces plans for winter and fall sports upcoming seasons
America East announces plans for winter and fall sports upcoming seasons
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine’s America East conference announcing guidelines for return to play for both fall and winter sports upcoming seasons.

Basketball to have an 18-game schedule with weekend 2 game series against the same opponent. Schools determine non-conference play. Only to play if opponents comply with testing protocols. They plan to follow NCAA and conference school state’s guidelines for coronavirus testing.

Indoor track and field conference championships are canceled. Swimming and diving conference schedule and championship is postponed to the spring.

Fall sports spring semester have been outlined. Cross country championships will be held March 5th. Field hockey gets an 8-game schedule with championships in late April.

Women’s soccer will have a 6-game schedule with the championships in mid-april.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Colby basketball Jefferson heads to England to play graduate school season, Weiner goes pro

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Helped lead Colby to NCAA Tournament

Sports

Former UMaine cornerback Patterson realizing his first step in NFL dream

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Eric Gullickson
Manny Patterson relishing the chance to be back on the field

Sports

McVicar finds new basketball home thanks to fellow former Black Bear

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:36 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Newcastle feeling like home for the Calais native

Sports

UMaine women’s basketball to open against Mississippi State, if they are allowed

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:35 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maine opener scheduled for November 28th

Latest News

Sports

MPA meets with state agencies about winter sports, announce state cross country plans

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
State meets planned for November 11th and 14th

Sports

MEAHA cancels games through October 20th

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
15 games cancelled for the weekend

Sports

Hampden Academy announces remainder of inaugural athletic hall of fame class

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:48 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Broncos announce final 5 members of 11 person inaugural class

Sports

Calais native, former Black Bear McVicar goes pro in England

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Maddy McVicar to play for Newcastle in WBBL

Sports

Maine health agencies give updates on youth hockey referee situation, winter sports

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:06 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Shah, Lambrew weigh in on hockey, winter sports

Sports

Maine football holds first full practice

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
|
By Eric Gullickson
Coach Charlton says it felt like football again