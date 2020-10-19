ACLU of Maine launches hotline to help voters

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -

The ACLU of Maine has launched a 2020 Voter Protection Hotline.

Voters can ask questions about voting or seek help if they experience trouble at any point in the voting process, from registering to vote, to casting an absentee ballot, or voting at the polls.

The hotline is staffed by volunteers and ACLU staff from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday through Friday, from now until Election Day.

Voters can leave a message if they call outside those hours, or if they don’t immediately reach a hotline staffer.

The number is 204 - VOTE, OR 204 - 8683.

