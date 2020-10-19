32 coronavirus cases associated with a Brooks church and affiliated school

BROOKS, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting an outbreak at Brooks Pentecostal Church and its affiliated school, Lighthouse Christian Academy. State officials say they’ve connected 32 cases there.

On Saturday, officials warned people who spent any time at Brooks Pentecostal Church or its affiliated Lighthouse Christian Academy school since October 2 should monitor themselves for symptoms of the coronavirus.

Officials also say that anyone who attended a “fellowship rally” that the congregation hosted between October 2 and October 4 could have been exposed to the virus.

This is the second COVID-19 outbreak at a church in Maine since the pandemic began in March.

We reached out to both the Brooks Pentecostal Church and Lighthouse Christian Academy for comment and have not received a response.

Maine CDC officials say they will provide more information during the next media briefing scheduled for Tuesday, October 20 at 2:00 p.m.

