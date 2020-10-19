2-1-1 Maine asking for feedback about services, online survey available

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Have you called 2-1-1 or used their website to find resources during the pandemic? They’d like to know about your experience.

2-1-1 Maine is a social service helpline that acts as a clearinghouse for resources including housing, finances, and to help those with food insecurity find assistance.

It was developed in 2006, and is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you have used this service, 2-1-1 leaders hope that you’ll consider taking a brief survey to help them with their continued outreach to communities.

