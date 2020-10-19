Advertisement

2-1-1 Maine asking for feedback about services, online survey available

2-1-1 Maine is a social service helpline that acts as a clearinghouse for resources
(Pixabay)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -

Have you called 2-1-1 or used their website to find resources during the pandemic? They’d like to know about your experience.

2-1-1 Maine is a social service helpline that acts as a clearinghouse for resources including housing, finances, and to help those with food insecurity find assistance.

It was developed in 2006, and is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you have used this service, 2-1-1 leaders hope that you’ll consider taking a brief survey to help them with their continued outreach to communities.

Copyright 2020 WABI. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UPDATE: Hancock County woman located safe after Warden Service search

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Carolyn Meadows was located safe in Cherryfield

News

Norwegian aquaculture company to purchase Gouldsboro property

Updated: 1 hour ago
American Aquafarms officials say they will use the space to develop a hatchery and processing facility for finfish, such as salmon.

National Politics

WATCH LIVE: Vice President Pence holds rally in Hermon

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
Vice President Mike Pence is in Maine for a campaign rally.

News

Multiple crews respond to house fire in Holden

Updated: 3 hours ago
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE STATE FIRE MARSHALS OFFICE HAVE BEEN CALLED IN TO TRY AND DETERMINE WHAT STARTED A HOUSE FIRE IN HOLDEN

Latest News

News

Maine man taken in custody after shots fired outside Lee, NH stores

Updated: 4 hours ago
The man did not shoot at police. Police said no one else was shot, and it’s believed that Falt fired multiple shots into the air, prompting the police response.

News

East Millinocket landlord arrested after punching an officer

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Owen Kingsley
Police add Hafford became very confrontational with officers trying to force them off the property.

News

Maine Marine Veteran honored with surprise motorcycle rally in Millinocket

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By WABI News Desk
A community came together to honor a local veteran suffering from terminal cancer with a special surprise this morning in Millinocket.

News

Lost baby book returned to it’s owner 40 years later

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Connor Clement
Upon discovering the artifact, Burke took to social media to return it.

News

Bar Harbor Residents Take Part in Scavenger Hunt

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
Participants searched for fourteen phrases that would win them a free two night stay at the Bar Harbor Inn.

News

Art Show Centered On Racial Justice Held in Bar Harbor

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Ryan Mains
The "Art for Justice: Working Towards Unity" show was organized following the death of George Floyd earlier this year.