2-1-1 Maine asking for feedback about services, online survey available
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -
Have you called 2-1-1 or used their website to find resources during the pandemic? They’d like to know about your experience.
2-1-1 Maine is a social service helpline that acts as a clearinghouse for resources including housing, finances, and to help those with food insecurity find assistance.
It was developed in 2006, and is free, confidential, and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
If you have used this service, 2-1-1 leaders hope that you’ll consider taking a brief survey to help them with their continued outreach to communities.
