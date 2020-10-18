Advertisement

Partly Cloudy & Cool Tonight, Variably Cloudy Tomorrow

High pressure is lifting to our north and east
By Ryan Munn
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:47 PM EDT
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is pushing up to our north and east. A cold front will then move into the Eastern Great Lakes tonight and with more of a southerly flow, there will be some clouds out there. However, it will still be on the cool side with lows falling back to the mid 30s to low 40s.

This cold front will slowly approach the state on Monday. The speed of the front will slow down drastically throughout the day and won’t actually pass the state until Tuesday. This means partly to mostly cloudy skies Monday, however, a shower cannot be ruled out across the north late in the day. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s. Light rain will likely develop Monday night, steadiest across the north. Tuesday, this front will pass and a few showers are possible associated with it, especially north and west. Temperatures will top out in the 50s. This system will not be a big rain producer as a few tenths of an inch of rain are possible south and east. Upwards of a half in in the northwestern part of the state. With this frontal boundary draped to our south on Wednesday, showers are possible once again. Highs will top out in the 50s statewide. High pressure builds back in for the day Thursday with mainly sunny skies likely statewide. Highs will run in the 50s to lower 60s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, lows will fall back to the mid 30s to lower 40s. Winds light and variable.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a few showers north and west late in the day. Highs will run in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds south at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially north and west. Highs will run in the 50s.

Wednesday: Mainly cloudy with showers possible. Highs will top out in the 50s once again.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and seasonable. Highs will run in the 50s to low 60s.

