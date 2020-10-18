Multiple crews respond to house fire in Holden

HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - Investigators with the state fire marshal’s office have been called in to try and determine what started a house fire in Holden early Sunday morning.

Firefighters from multiple towns responded to the home on Fisher Road just before 3 a.m.

Officials say there was fire coming through the roof of the home when they arrived on scene.

No word yet on how the fire may have started.

“We basically had 100% involvement of the house. We operated defensively to put the fire out and stop the spread to the garage,” said Nate Hastings, Assistant Fire Chief of Holden.

No injuries were reported.

